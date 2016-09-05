Man Assaulted Behind Downtown Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was taken to St Marys Hospital early Friday after he was assaulted and robbed behind a downtown bar.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was taken to St Marys Hospital early Friday after he was assaulted and robbed behind a downtown bar.
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Wild jumped to a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Flyers last night when Zach Parise scored just two minutes into the game.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The latest numbers from the U.S. Census show the population of Olmsted County grew 1.2 percent last year.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - State money can now start flowing to help cover the infrastructure costs of Mayo Clinic’s DMC initiative.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was steady last month even though the state’s economy added nearly 4,000 jobs.